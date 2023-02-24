Dua Lipa Turns Heads in Sexy Sheer Catsuit at GCDS Fashion Show: See Photos of the See-Through Look

Morticia Addams takes fashion week. Dua Lipa stole the show ~once again~ at the GCDS fashion show in a see-through sheer black jumpsuit on Thursday, February 23.

The Grammy winner donned the sexy piece before she sat in the front row of the show. While the ensemble looks like a gown at first glance, it’s an optical illusion jumpsuit with flared bottoms. The piece featured black patches of lace with a turtle neck that Dua paired with a solid black bra and thong underneath.

Say it with us: it’s all in the details. The edgy jumpsuit featured a cutout thumb, which gave the “Levitating” artist a chance to show off her lengthy red acrylic nails. To complete the chic look, Dua wore her hair straightened, seemingly a nod at singer and fashion icon Cher, and a heart-shaped red purse with a chain strap.

Unsurprisingly, fans were too stunned to speak after seeing her jaw-dropping look … so they typed their thoughts after the “Cold Heart” vocalist shared content of her outfit and evening at the fashion show via Instagram.

“Always told myself I wouldn’t be a simp … that’s out the window,” one fan wrote, as another person commented, “If perfection took human form!!”

Meanwhile, celebrity DJ Diplo commented a heart eye emoji under the post and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin dropped multiple fire emojis.

As we pick up our jaws from the floor, let us remind you that we’re not the only ones obsessed with Dua’s style. In fact, the queen of fashion Anna Wintour has taken notice of the London native’s consistent red carpet slays and deemed her as a co-chair for the 2023 Met Gala.

“Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit,” Dua gushed via Instagram on January 18.

She continued, “A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.”

However, Dua has been bold with her fashion choices way before she got recognition for her tasteful pieces. To keep it short, “normal” does not fit in her vocabulary, especially when it comes to the school of style.

“Everyone is allowed to wear whatever the f–k they want, and it’s so important that they do. This is the way we move forward in the world. We have to break the norms,” she told Refinery 29 in January 2018.

“I’ve never really wanted to put myself in a box and say, ‘This is my style and these are my style staples.’ I love to experiment and play around. It’s kind of like music: The sound doesn’t just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can’t be forced.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Dua’s sexy sheer catsuit!