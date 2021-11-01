Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten exclusively reveals to Life & Style who he thinks is his and partner Amanda Kloots’ “biggest competition” on season 30. “It’s such an intense season, and everyone’s so competitive.”

“I feel like there’s so many good dancers and so many good couples out there, like JoJo [Siwa] and Jenna [Johnson] are incredible,” Alan, 27, says when asked about his “biggest competition,” noting he doesn’t exactly know whom to watch out for at this point in the season.

ABC/Christopher Willard

“[JoJo] is not only is a great dancer, but she stands for something that’s so important right now … to just be yourself and do what you want to do. Enjoy what you want to do, and live your best life. That’s beautiful to see,” the fitness expert gushes over the Dance Moms alum, 18, who made history with Jenna, 27, as the first same-sex duo to compete on the show.

In addition, the So You Think You Can Dance alum calls contestant Melora Hardin “unexpectedly incredible” on the dance floor. “She got the first 10 of the season. She’s somebody that I didn’t know would be that good,” he dishes about the Office actress, 54.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Although the competition is fierce this season, Alan gushes that all the competitors are “so friendly” and have created “a nice energy in the ballroom.”

That being said, Alan and The Talk host, 39, are working hard and have been a couple to watch this season.

“The whole point of the show is this journey, and I feel like Amanda is really trying to get better each week and encompasses the show as a whole,” the ballroom dancer explains when asked what he thinks their “chances” are of winning. “She’s vulnerable, she goes out there, she tries. Hopefully, we can make it there. We’re just trying to make it past each week individually, but we’re not thinking too far ahead yet.”

The Minnesota native previously won season 28 with former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Their chemistry was so amazing that the two sparked dating rumors all season long. Prior to that, Alan publicly dated model Alexis Ren, whom he was paired with for season 27.

These days, Alan reveals he’s “not dating anybody right now” but will probably continue to keep his personal life hush-hush.

“I do like keeping my life private. I think I’m somebody that gives the show a hundred thousand percent, and this is my life,” he says. “I’m just trying to do well on the show. You know what I mean? I care so much about the show … I think I just want, like James Bond is super mysterious — I want to be like James Bond. Am I asking for too much?”