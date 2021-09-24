'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Who've Talked About Plastic Surgery

Honesty hour! Some Dancing With the Stars pro dancers, including Lindsay Arnold and Cheryl Burke, have talked about plastic surgery over the years.

Even though all of the pros on the dance competition show are in peak physical condition and look incredible showing off their toned physiques in sparkly costumes every week, some ladies said they’ve struggled with body image issues.

Sharna Burgess has not publicly commented on whether or not she’s had plastic surgery, but she admitted her career as a dancer is “a really difficult business” when it comes to receiving criticism about her appearance.

“It took me a lot in Hollywood to love the skin that I’m in,” the Australian beauty told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “Being in the dance industry, it happened as a teen, and then, it happened certainly seven years ago when I came to Dancing With the Stars … You see one mean comment on Twitter or on Facebook, and then, that sets you off.”

Shutterstock (2)

Sadly, Sharna confessed the bullying about her body has “gotten worse” as she’s continued to compete season after season.

“I think the more people that see you, the more of a chance you have of someone saying something negative about you,” she shared. “I had to learn to use the block button. That really is very helpful, but also to remember that it actually has nothing to do with me and everything to do with their own insecurities.”

Sharna is not the only person who has responded to online trolls. Pro Jenna Johnson responded to people calling her “anorexic” after she lost weight in 2018.

“I am not anorexic but if I was, this would NOT be the way to address it,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It is a very serious matter that many people go through. Please be more sensitive about your comments. For someone who has dealt with body image my whole life, it’s a constant battle. Do not throw words like fat or anorexic around so casually. Be better. You never know what someone might be going through.”

Shutterstock (2)

The Utah native previously explained to Women’s Health that she gained “a bunch of weight” while on a vegetarian diet.

“I was so low in my iron and protein intake. Once I incorporated protein back into my diet, I started slimming down,” she said at the time. “I was scared of food and had a terrible relationship with it. I would cut something out and then binge on it.”

Keep scrolling to see what other DWTS pros have to say about plastic surgery!