Dylan Meyer was already making the big bucks before meeting current fiancée Kristen Stewart. As a Hollywood A-lister, Kristen, 31, is worth a whopping $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, from her long list of movies, including The Twilight Saga, Clouds of Sils Maria and Charlie’s Angels. But Dylan rakes in her own money as a successful screenwriter.

Now that the two are engaged, Kristen has been open about how happy she and Dylan are. “I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” the Happiest Season actress gushed on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, November 2. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Per IWM Buzz, Dylan is worth between $200 and $300,000 per year. While she is mostly known for her screenwriting credits, Dylan has worked in various sections of the film industry for years. Keep reading to learn how she grew her net worth.

Dylan Meyer wrote for a few films and a TV series

The soon-to-be-married screenwriter has worked on various movies, including the short films Loose Ends and Rock Bottom. She also cowrote the 2021 Netflix comedy-drama Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler.

For her TV screenwriting credits, Dylan worked on eight episodes of the Miss 2059 series from 2017-2018, which streams on Amazon Prime.

Dylan Meyer worked as an actress

Aside from screenwriting, Dylan has also dipped her toe into the acting world. She appeared in the shorts The Death and Return of Superman and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer. She also starred in the video documentary, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling, and has an uncredited role as a support group attendee character in Beyond the Sky.

Her most well-known role was when she appeared alongside Kristen in Homemade, a series featuring several personal stories throughout the 2020 pandemic shutdown. The flick also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Cate Blanchett. Dylan and Kristen appeared together in the episode “Crickets,” which tells the story of a woman struggling with insomnia.

Dylan Meyer produced two movies

As a producer, Dylan would rake in a decent chunk of the profit. Just as she cowrote XOXO in 2016, the screenwriter also served as an executive producer for the film. Three years later, Dylan produced the short film she cowrote for, Rock Bottom.