And baby makes three Halloween cuties! Gigi Hadid shared the first family photo of herself, boyfriend Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter on Saturday, October 31 — the tiny tot’s very first Halloween.

In the Instagram Stories snapshot, the former One Direction member, 27, held his baby girl in his arms and looked down at her fondly. The model, 25, had her arm around her longtime love’s neck as she gazed lovingly at her daughter. The proud parents were dressed in their Halloween best, with Gigi rocking a skin-tight blue hero bodysuit and Zayn dressed as a Slytherin Hogwarts attendee from the Harry Potter series. Their sweet child was dressed as the Hulk, by the looks of her knitted cap, and her mama obstructed her face from view with a GIF of the well-known superhero.

Instagram

Life & Style confirmed the Vogue cover star and the singer were expecting their first baby in April. Days later, Gigi revealed she was pregnant while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via livestream. The longtime couple — who started dating in 2016 — welcomed their bundle of joy in September.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote on Instagram and Twitter on September 23. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

The former boy-bander is known for being extremely private — so it was incredibly heartwarming to watch him introduce his first daughter to the world. “What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

The twosome’s first month with their daughter has been “better than they could’ve imagined,” a second source previously told Life & Style earlier this month. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

As for their little girl’s name, the first-time parents have “picked a very special [one],” the insider explained. However, the runway star and her man “aren’t in a rush to announce it” and are “holding onto as much privacy as they can” with their newborn.