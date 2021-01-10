Baby fashionista! Gigi Hadid shared a photo of the cutest Fendi onesie her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, will wear for grandma Yolanda Hadid‘s upcoming birthday.

“I just can’t deal [with] this Fendi,” the 25-year-old mama gushed over the adorable red and white garment on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 9. “She’s going to wear it for her Oma’s birthday.” The supermodel went on to thank Silvia Venturini, creative director of accessories, menswear and childrenswear at Fendi, for her baby girl’s adorable new outfit.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the new mama gushing over her only daughter’s cute clothes. In fact, she showed off an adorable onesie in October 2020 that had the words “Zigi’s Baby” embroidered onto it. So sweet!

Shortly following Gigi’s pregnancy announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2020, an insider exclusively told Life and Style her baby “already [had] a closet to die for.” The Los Angeles native, sister Bella Hadid and their mom “spent a fortune on adorable designer baby clothes” while preparing for the bundle of joy at their sprawling Pennsylvania farm in the spring amid social distancing.

It’s clear the Vogue cover girl wants her 4-month-old to build a bond with her mother, who has been by her side her entire pregnancy and into the beginning stages of motherhood. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be,” a second source told Life & Style shortly after her baby girl’s arrival. “Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

The former One Direction heartthrob, who is known for keeping off social media and staying private, announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram and Twitter in late September. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”