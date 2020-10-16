Stylish girl! Gigi Hadid showed off two precious baby onesies that read “Zigi’s Girl” for her and Zayn Malik’s newborn daughter gifted to the couple by Queer Eye star Tan France.

“OMG … Love so much,” the 25-year-old model captioned the snapshot of the tiny outfits while tagging the Netflix star, 37. One of the embroidered ensembles was a soft, grey-purple while the other was a stunning sienna hue.

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

It appeared the new parents, who welcomed their daughter in September, were opening gifts while enjoying an intimate evening. “Date night,” Gigi captioned a second photo that featured delectable looking “cheesy garlic pull-apart bread.”

Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The Vogue cover star and former One Direction singer, 27, have been adjusting to cozy, low-key meals together at home after welcoming baby No. 1.

“Mom [and] dad’s first date night,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned a photo via Instagram of another decadent dinner on October 8. That evening, Gigi, who is known to be a major foodie, made “browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta” from the cookbook Half Baked Harvest. “Highly recommend,” she added about their feast.

The pair didn’t get too far from their daughter during their first one-on-one dinner. Their new addition was being cared for by G’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. “She’s in the other room [with] Oma but miss her [so much] LOL,” the mama admitted.

Needless to say, Gigi and Zayn are in baby bliss. Their first month with their daughter was “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Prior to the arrival of their daughter, the young couple, who have been together off-and-on since 2016, spent a lot of their time at Yolanda’s Pennsylvania ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” the source continued. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be. Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

The feeling is definitely mutual for proud dad Zayn. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” singer tweeted on September 23 to announce the birth. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

It looks like this family of three is doing amazing!