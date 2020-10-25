Courtesy of @gigihadid/Instagram

Get it, mama! Gigi Hadid showed off her post-baby body just one month after giving birth to her first child, a daughter, whom she shares with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see,” the 25-year-old revealed alongside an Instagram mirror selfie in which she rocked a pair of yellow sweatpants and a black T-shirt with multicolored “VOTE” panels on it. Clearly, someone is proud of their mom bod!

It’s no surprise to see the model gushing over her daughter and life as a mother. Gigi and Zayn’s first month with their newborn has been “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on October 6. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Despite being know for his extreme privacy, the former One Direction heartthrob, 27, was the first to reveal the news he and his longtime love had welcomed their first child on Instagram and Twitter.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote on social media on September 23. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

The former boy-bander felt the timing was right to make such a public announcement. “What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” the insider noted. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

The following day, the Vogue cover girl made her own announcement in celebration of her first child. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi gushed on Instagram on September 24.

The proud parents have yet to announce their daughter’s name, but they’ve “picked a very special [one],” according to a second source. That being said, they “aren’t in a rush to announce it” and are “holding onto as much privacy as they can” in the early days of their baby’s life.