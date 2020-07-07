Everything Gigi Hadid Has Said About Pregnancy So Far Proves She’s Going to Make a Great Mom

While Gigi Hadid may not be a mom yet, it’s clear she’s preparing for the role. The pregnant model has been gushing about pregnancy ever since she revealed she was expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik in April.

Life & Style confirmed the couple were expanding their family on April 28. “They can’t wait to become parents,” a source exclusively divulged at the time.

Shortly after, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, gushed over the news. “Of course we are thrilled,” she revealed to Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. “I can’t wait to become a grandmother.” The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also confessed she was “shocked” their “little secret [was] leaked to the press.” Later that day, Gigi broke her silence and announced the news herself.

Besides Yolanda, Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, is just as excited about the growing family. Additionally, she’s happy it’s happening with Zayn. Bella is “thrilled” to see her older sis “happy” with her beau, a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s confident Zayn [will] make a great dad. She was unsure whether Zayn was the right guy for her sister, but since they’ve all been self-isolating together, he’s proved her wrong.”

Of course, the former One Direction member is looking forward to this new chapter in his life. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face,” another insider shared. “He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

As a result, he’s spoiling Gigi more than ever. The singer has been treating her “like a princess. [He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her,” the source added.

By the looks of it, Gigi is feeling the love. “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends — near and far — are healthy and safe,” she captioned an Instagram post in honor of her 25th birthday in April. “Although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future.”

