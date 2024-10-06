Chock Chapple is starting to have doubts on The Golden Bachelorette. In a preview for the upcoming Wednesday, October 9, episode, he makes a big announcement to the other men. (WARNING: This post contains spoilers regarding this season of The Golden Bachelorette).

“I just want you to know I’m gonna leave,” Chock, 60, says. In another scene, he admits, “This is a fear of mine. I don’t know if I can do this.” The clip then shows him speaking to Joan Vassos and telling her, “I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.”

The scene concludes with Chock and Joan, 61, hugging before he gets into a car and seemingly drives away. Earlier in the preview, Joan said he could “see a future” with multiple men, but Chock’s departure seems to give her some doubts.

“I feel less confident now,” she says. “Like, could I leave here alone? I don’t know what I’m doing.” The clip ends with Joan wiping away tears from her eyes.

Chock was an early frontrunner on this season of The Golden Bachelorette. He received Joan’s first one-on-one date of the season during episode 2. The couple took a trip to Disneyland and had a blast together. It’s unclear what will lead to his “fear” in episode 4.

Despite Chock’s apparent departure, it appears he will eventually have a change of heart, because Reality Steve reported that Chock is the winner of Joan’s season. Although the TV blogger initially said Guy Gansert ended up with Joan, he later changed his spoilers to say that Chock is the one who Joan is with. Although he was not able to confirm whether the two are engaged, he did report that they are still together as of September.

Chock is divorced from his first wife, Heather. Following the split, he got engaged to Katherine “Kathy” Elizabeth White Goree, but she died from brain cancer in 2022 before they could tie the knot. “We were together for nine years and we were engaged and we had plans to be together,” Chock told Joan during his one-on-one date.

After Kathy had her first seizure and doctors discovered a brain tumor, she only lived for five more months. “I’ve been through some things in my life, but I never had anyone die in my arms. It was heartbreaking,” Chock admitted.

Joan was able to relate to Chock’s story since she is widowed following her late husband, John’s, 2021 death from pancreatic cancer. “It’s a terrible, terrible cancer,” Joan said. “He went from 220 pounds to 120 pounds. I, for some reason, was living in a dream world. He was dying and I was pretending it wasn’t happening. I just couldn’t accept that he wasn’t going to be here anymore. He was getting worse.”

In an Instagram post on the third anniversary of John’s death, Joan wrote, “Some days it seems like it just happened and I can’t catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it. Other days it feels like he’s been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I’m afraid the memories are fading. I think that’s what scares me the most. I always knew that the hole he left in the universe when he passed away could never be filled, but I didn’t realize that maybe people might just stop noticing it was there. For years I’ve tried to think of how to memorialize him, but nothing seems quite right.”

Joan has four children from her marriage to John and Chock shares two children with Heather.