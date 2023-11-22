The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has revealed that he underwent his very first test for sexually transmitted diseases before filming got underway.

“I was actually traveling with an old girlfriend — we were just friends — and I got a call from ABC wanting me to initiate the process to go get a STD test,” Gerry, 72, told Justin Long on his Tuesday, November 21 “Life Is Short” podcast.

Since the Indiana resident was married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years before her death in 2017, he had no idea what the process would entail.

“That may have been my very first STD test,” Gerry revealed. “I had no idea what was gonna happen. I didn’t know if they were gonna look in the iris of my eye, take a urine sample [or] a blood sample. I had no idea. Did not know.”

The retired restauranteur shared that the probing of his personal life went even further.

“I had to send my fingerprints to the FBI, there were numerous background tests. There was a psychological evaluation that was like 360 questions and then another hour of interview,” he said. “The vetting process is ridiculously thorough.”

Gerry had his own opportunity to ask tough questions of ​his two finalists before the beginning of the fantasy suite dates during the November 16 episode. He explained that he viewed them as an opportunity to “ask the difficult questions that are strictly between two people, and also have the opportunity to be physically intimate with each other.”

The reality star went on to tell host Jesse Palmer that he “wouldn’t want to rush” a sexual encounter with his finalists, Leslie ​and Theresa. “At this age, it’s more gentle, it’s slow, it’s something you can savor,” Gerry said in a confessional. “Because it’s something that’s the most special [thing] you can have.”

After spending the day with Leslie, 64, Gerry described their fantasy suite experience. “The relationship with Leslie was significantly improved through the course of our night last night. I saw more of her, a lot more. I feel like she could certainly be the person that I spend the rest of my life with,” he explained.

However, he was even more glowing about his night with Theresa, 70. “Waking up with Theresa this morning, I feel like it’s the first day of the rest of my life,” Gerry said in a confessional. “I realized we understood each other on a very fundamental level … All of the questions or trepidations that I had about Theresa were gone in the first hour or hour and a half of conversation. It was incredible.”

Gerry had said he hoped to find “clarity” between his two finalists during their fantasy suite experiences but it only made things all the more complicated, as he said in a confessional that he had an “impossible” choice to make between the two women.