Choosing between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor finale will be no easy task for Gerry Turner. The show’s host, Jesse Palmer, dished about the gut-wrenching decision Gerry will have to make ahead of the Thursday, November 30 finale.

“He’s had a lot of difficult goodbyes throughout the course of all of this, but the final goodbye is by far the most heartbreaking, the most difficult for him,” Jesse, 45, told Entertainment Tonight. “I think people are going to see that at the finale.”

Compared to previous eliminations in the Bachelor Nation franchise, Jesse admitted that this one is the “most emotional” he’s ever seen. “It’s really gutting,” the sports analyst confirmed. “It’s heart-wrenching.” He also shared that Gerry’s past goodbyes are “nothing like” what we’ll see in the finale.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

However, Jesse confirmed that Gerry, 72, will be letting his journey “play out until the very, very end,” adding, “I think he was very open to every conversation, every moment with these women potentially opening new doors and discovering more.”

The dad of two went to the fantasy suite with both Leslie, 64 and Theresa, 70, during the show’s penultimate episode on November 16. He had an amazing time with both women, which made his final decision even more difficult.

“I’m in love with both of them, and in each case I’ve told them, ‘I love you,’” Gerry said. “With each of them I can see a life together. Life with Leslie would be a very exciting life. She’s adventurous. She looks out for me and I look out for her. But Theresa and I have this bond. We know what the other person is feeling. We know what they’ve been through.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jesse confirmed that Gerry eventually will make a final decision and shared his excitement about the couple’s public debut after the finale. “Gerry showed up wanting to find someone he could spend his golden years with and I think he found that,” the host gushed. “I’m really excited for us to make that announcement, see the happy couple. It will be an emotional rollercoaster, there is no doubt.”

With Gerry’s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor coming to an end, fans are anxious to see whether this new addition to the franchise will continue. ABC has not confirmed plans for a Golden Bachelorette spinoff, but viewers are hopeful that an announcement will come soon.

The finale of The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursday, November 30, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.