Gracie Abrams on What Travis Kelce Told Her Before Eras Cameo

Singer Gracie Abrams received some encouraging words from Travis Kelce before he made his Eras tour debut.

“Before we went on, in the tent, he went on right before I did – I think two songs or something – he’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you’ll look really good,’” Gracie, 24, ​told SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” listeners on Wednesday, July 3.

Gracie performed her new song, “Us,” as part of the surprise songs set during Taylor Swift’s Eras concert the same night Travis, 34, appeared on stage.

Travis thrilled fans when he hit the stage as one of Taylor’s backup dancers during night 3 of her performances in London on June 23. The NFL star wore a sparkly black ​top hat and tuxedo with tails as he helped bring Taylor, 34, back to life before she sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The skit typically requires two backup dancers to carry a ​passed-out Taylor to a couch in the center of the stage, but for Travis, it was a one-man job.

Travis also opened up about his cameo during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his podcast, “New Heights,” which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that making an appearance during the “Karma” singer’s show was his idea.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” Travis told Jason, 36. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

However, it was Taylor who “found the perfect part of the show.”

“It was the safest option,” Travis admitted. “It’s such a fun and playful part of the show. It was, like, the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham, and have some fun, not only with her, Kam [Saunders] and Jan [Ravnik], but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome. I had an absolute blast.”

The Super Bowl champ said that it was an “honor” to be able to take part in the concert and laughed as he recalled the one thing he kept telling himself before his debut.

“The one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor on your way over to the damn couch,’” Travis said. “The golden rule was do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely. Hold onto the baby.”

As if Swifties weren’t over the moon with Travis’ appearance in London, he teased that fans might get to see him grace the stage again.

“Might not be the last time,” the Ohio native said. “You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”