Travis Kelce Referred to as ‘T-Swift’s Backup Dancer’

Travis Kelce might have a new career on his hands! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a surprise appearance on “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast and his title card had nothing to do with being an NFL pro.

When Travis, 34, hugged “Bussin’ With the Boys” cohost Taylor Lewan during the Wednesday, June 26, episode, his title card listed him as “T-Swift’s Backup Dancer.” The quip was, obviously, referring to Travis’ debut on stage with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during night 3 of her Eras tour in London.

Travis made the crowd go wild when he appeared on stage at Wembley stadium on Sunday, June 23. The Ohio native wore a sparkly black top hat and tuxedo as he carried Taylor, 34, to a red couch positioned in the center of the stage. Typically, two of Tay’s backup dancers carry her to the couch as they prepare her for her next song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” However, Travis needed no help carrying Taylor. He then proceeded to fan his face while two of Taylor’s other backup dancers, “brought her back to life.”

Travis has traveled to watch the Grammy winner perform several times, but in London, his brother Jason Kelce and Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce joined him for the first time. The brothers raved about Taylor’s performance during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

Jason, 36, described the show as “absolutely amazing.”

“It was insanely impressive,” the former Eagles player continued. “There’s something, like obviously Taylor’s an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

Jason also described the moment during Taylor’s show that caused him to get surprisingly emotional.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“The ‘22’ hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f–king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire … I’m about to tear up right now. It was f–king so special,” the dad of three admitted, referring to the moment in every show where Taylor passes her famous “22” fedora to a fan in the crowd.

Jason also pointed out that Taylor’s acoustic set was another “highlight” of the night.

“It’s just her, a guitar, and 90,000 people,” Jason explained. “And she’s blending from one song to another. Like, to be good in front of ​90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing. And you have to, one, have great songs and great lyrics, which she obviously has written and made. And then two, be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot, nothing else to hide it, just that was the highlight of the evening for me.”

Along with the Kelce brothers and Kylie, 32, the London shows were a star-studded event. Clips of celebrities like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Greta Gerwig dancing in the VIP tent have been making the rounds on social media. Plus, Prince William was seen “shaking it off” in the audience alongside his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.