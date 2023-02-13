It was impossible for Super Bowl LVII viewers to not notice the stunning blonde standing behind Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt as he was presented the Lombardi trophy following the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his gorgeous beauty queen daughter, Gracie Hunt, who is as much a fan of wearing bikinis as she is football.

The former Miss Kansas USA 2021 is a pro when it comes to striking the perfect pose in swimwear, after competing in pageants. Gracie also loves to travel the world to any warm weather destination where she can slip into a bikini, although she definitely has a sweet spot for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Camille Kostek's Best Bikini Moments Are a Dream: Photos! Gracie has football flowing through her blood. She is the daughter of Clark and his wife, Tavia Hunt, and her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, literally invented the term “Super Bowl.” He owned the Chiefs from 1960 until his death in 2006 and founded the American Football League. The Texas-born stunner was a standout high school athlete, helping lead her team to the state championships and earning a spot on the Southern Methodist University soccer team. But after suffering four concussions, Gracie could no longer play at a collegiate level, so she turned to another form of competition: beauty pageants!

Fun in the Sun! The Best Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2023 So Far Gracie’s mother was a former Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA, and Gracie took the latter title 28 years after Tavia. She went on to compete in the 2021 Miss USA competition, where she made it to the semifinals. When it was time for the blonde beauty to turn over her crown in 2022, Gracie shared a photo wearing it one last time with the caption,”This year I won, lost, failed, cried, laughed, loved, but above all I learned. What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by the process.” In honor of National Women’s Day in March 2022, Gracie posted a series of bikini photos, writing in the caption, “Forever defending the swimsuit competition as a celebration of health and strength … remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. True power comes when you learn to embrace and love who you are.”