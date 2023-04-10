Living freely! Halle Berry enjoyed a glass of wine while embracing the sun fully nude on her balcony and shared the double-tap-worthy photo via Instagram on Sunday, April 9.

“I do what I wanna do. Happy Saturday [sic],” Halle, 56, captioned the post.

The Hollywood starlet caused a commotion after flaunting her natural-born body online and fellow celebrities weren’t shy to swoon over her snapshot.

“Big Leo energy. ThatPart [sic],” actress ​Meagan Good wrote, while rapper Saweetie deemed Halle as “the blueprint” in the comments section.

The Catwoman actress first posted the naked photo one day prior on Twitter. Much like her Instagram upload, fans praised her flawless physique. However, some users criticized her NSFW moment.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” a Twitter user wrote.

Halle clapped back to the comment, responding, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

A fan was living for the shade and entered the Twitter chat showing their appreciation for the Moonfall star.

“Ms. Berry I see you’re on 10 today … and I APPROVE,” leading her to respond with a giggly GIF.

Haters aside, Halle’s body looked incredible in the moody photo. The Ohio native has maintained her toned body over the ​past decades by living by a strict workout schedule and more recently, a keto diet.

“Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut BRUISED. Some days I’d work on strength and cardio and others I’d do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it’s been important not to overstress my body. Taking cold hot showers has been a good recovery ritual,” she told InStyle in August 2022.

The Oscar winner is so about her fitness game she posts weekly #FitnessFriday workout clips training with Peter Lee Thomas on Instagram. Squats, burpees and wide-leg pushups … Halle can do it all with advanced moderations – and with ease!

She told her followers in a March 2023 Instagram video, “If you’re anything like me, some workouts are harder than others. Well, this wrist weight workout kicked my butt!! This circuit is just 4 simple exercises, but if you do high reps and at least 5 sets, it’s a fat-burning cardio blast.”