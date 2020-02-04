No one seems to be as excited for Halsey to go on tour as the singer herself! The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, February 3, to tease what fans can expect from her upcoming Manic World Tour.

“Yeah this tour is going to be f–ked up dummy crazy,” she wrote on her IG Story. “I can’t even find the right words. I’m out. Might have to quit after this.” Don’t worry. Halsey isn’t actually serious about quitting and her following Insta story confirmed it. “In a good way!” she wrote, reassuring fans that this tour is going to be epic.

Courtesy of Halsey/ Instagram

We’re glad to see Halsey in good spirits — especially after she called someone out at her February 1 show for shouting her ex G-Eazy‘s name. “If you say G-Eazy one more f–king time, I’ll kick you outside of this party,” Halsey said on the stage, before turning toward the fan. “Test me! F–king test me! You want to get out of the crowd? Who was it? It’s you? Who said, ‘G-Eazy?’ Who’s f–king doing it? Cause I’ll kick your ass out of the club! You don’t disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Halsey then addressed the situation on her Instagram Story. “Don’t ever let someone make [you] feel crazy or unhinged cause [you’re] a woman standing up for [yourself],” the pop star wrote. “Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice.’ Love [you].”

Luckily, Halsey seems to be happier than ever these days with boyfriend Evan Peters. Though the brunette beauty and the 33-year-old actor only began dating in September 2019, they seem to be “getting very serious,” according to a source who exclusively spoke to Life & Style. “Some of her friends are even whispering that they’ll be moving in together,” the insider added.

Besides having a strong connection, the pair has mutual interests, which strengthens their bond. “Evan is not your typical L.A. actor, he’s from Missouri originally,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “She’s from New Jersey, and they have a lot in common. They were both born to perform. Evan supports Halsey in everything she pursues. They love just hanging around Hollywood, going to movies or just staying in and watching bad TV.” We wish them the best!