Heidi Klum Goes Topless as Tom Kaulitz Films Her in the Ocean

Baring it all! Heidi Klum was feeling free as she splashed around in the ocean topless, and the moment was caught on camera by her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The mom of four wore black thong bottoms and no top as she frolicked in the waves in a video she shared via Instagram on Friday, August 9. Heidi, 51, and Tom, 34, had been celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The topless look seemed to be a running theme as the supermodel had posted several photos and clips throughout the past week. In one video posted on Sunday, August 4, Heidi donned a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses as she filmed herself lying on Tom’s chest while he dozed on the sand. The America’s Got Talent judge covered her breasts with a manicured hand.

“Celebrating our love today and every day,” Heidi wrote alongside the video. “Happy anniversary.”

That same day, Heidi shared a picture of herself and Tom while sitting on the sand. She sat with her arms wrapped around the Tokio Hotel lead guitarist, which obscured her bare chest. Tom wore a pair of neon green swim trunks.

“I could not ask for a better one,” Heidi captioned the photo.

Heidi and Tom began dating in 2018, several years after finalizing her divorce from singer Seal. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent, and they made their debut as a couple in May 2018. Many people criticized Heidi for her and Tom’s 17-year age gap, and she later opened up about the negativity aimed at her relationship.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Heidi said during an interview with InStyle published in July 2018, per Entertainment Tonight. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

Heidi Klum/Instagram

She continued, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Tom proposed on December 24, 2018, and the couple secretly wed just two months later in February 2019. In January 2020, Heidi gushed about her relationship and explained that she was a “much happier person.”

“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with,” Heidi told People. “Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Tom seemed to have no issues integrating into the family, which includes the four children Heidi shares with Seal, 61. The German native even asked the kids for their permission before he proposed, and a source told People in 2019 that he considered himself to be “an extra dad.”

“It’s been important to Tom to just be respectful of Seal. Tom is very mature and acts beyond his age,” the insider explained.