Disney Channel alum and current Hulu actress Hilary Duff has come a long way in Hollywood from her child star days. The “Come Clean” artist continues to thrive in new acting roles alongside the job she prioritizes the most: caring for her children. Whenever she shares family photos to social media or attends high-end red carpet events, the former Lizzie McGuire lead can also rock a braless look whenever she wants!

However, Hilary has also struggled with her self-perception as she grew up in the spotlight.

“Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’” she admitted in a May 2022 interview with Women’s Health, in which she recalled having an eating disorder in her late teenager years. She also called the ordeal “horrifying” and confessed she was “obsessed with everything [she] put in her mouth.”

Nevertheless, the How I Met Your Father actress posed nude for the magazine photo shoot and opened up about her matured self-esteem.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me,” she said, while also pointing out she wanted “people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over [her] body and someone put [her] in the most flattering position.”

She continued, “I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through.”

Hilary shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Mae and Banks with husband Matthew Koma, whom she married in 2019.

In her 2022 interview, the Cadet Kelly star explained how motherhood helped her reach a newfound pride in her natural physicality.

“I think at 34, I’ve just gained a lot of respect for my body,” Hilary added. “It’s taken me all the places I need to go, it’s helped me build a beautiful family.”

After posing naked for the published photo shoot, Hilary shared the images via Instagram and explained how “scary” the experience initially was for her.

“I knew doing this would terrify me, and I was right!” the Cinderella Story actress captioned her post in May 2022. “@womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high-waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love … I love these photos so much, thank you for capturing a moment in time where I felt both completely vulnerable but powerful.”

While she promotes self-love, Hilary has nevertheless maintained her noteworthy humble demeanor throughout her career.

