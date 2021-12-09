What a cutie! Hilary Duff became a girl mom in October 2018 with the birth of her daughter Banks Violet Bair, her first child with future husband Matthew Koma (real name Matthew Bair). Ever since she was a baby, Banks has been the star of Hilary’s Instagram account.

Fans have got to watch as Banks became a little sister to Hilary’s son, Luca Comrie, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The siblings have been inseparable, as Luca held and comforted a crying and scared Banks on her first time visiting Santa Claus at the mall. The Younger star even noted in the caption of the Instagram photo that, “Honestly, Luca deserves a gold medal” for dealing with his fiery little sis.

Banks went on to play a part in her parents’ December 21, 2019, wedding. The actress and record producer tied the knot in a ceremony held in the front yard of their Los Angeles home. The little flower girl was scared at first, while with her mama inside the home, but immediately became calm when she saw her dad and brother were present.

“Little girl cried up until we opened the front door, and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah,” Hilary captioned a December 26, 2019, photo in her wedding gown heading down the front yard “aisle” while holding Banks in one arm and her bouquet of pink flowers in the other.

Banks has now taken on the role of big sister, as Hilary and Matthew welcomed a second daughter, Mae James, in March 2021. Mae Mae, as she’s known around the Duff-Koma household, already appears nearly identical to how her big sister looked at her age, with their curious blue eyes and bright smiles.

She also has a huge, opinionated personality. Hilary often shares sweet videos of Banks, including one where she wasn’t afraid to “go big or go home” when being lent her mom’s hairstylist to give her curly locks a ton of volume.

With having a mom who is a former teen pop singer and her dad being a Grammy-winning songwriter and music producer, it’s no wonder that Banks is already belting out tunes. Hilary shared an adorable video of her daughter strapped into her car seat eating Cheetos and singing along to Dolly Parton‘s classic “Jolene” while going for a ride. Hilary captioned the video, “This makes me supremely proud,” while Matthew left the awestruck comment, “Oh my God,” that his little girl was already a Dolly fan.

