Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump — See Photos of Her Tummy So Far

Expanding their family! Hilary Duff has been showing off her growing baby bump ever since announcing her third pregnancy.

The former Lizzie McGuire star, 33, and husband Matthew Koma revealed that they were gearing up for baby No. 2 together with an October 2020 Instagram announcement. “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” the actress — who also shares a son, Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie — captioned a video of both her and Matthew, 33, cradling their baby bump.

Although the couple hasn’t revealed their baby’s due date just yet, when Matthew uploaded his own social media post to share the exciting pregnancy news, the music producer confirmed the newborns arrival in 2021. “Quarantine was fun,” he captioned his Instagram video.

The couple welcomed their first baby together — a daughter named Banks — in 2018. Hilary and Matthew got engaged less than a year later, in May 2019, and officially tied the knot in December 2019.

“Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding … this is directly after,” the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram when celebrating the couple’s one-year anniversary. “We slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up … Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 a.m. and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging COVID the first year of marriage. Always with you babe.”

When it comes to getting ready to welcome baby No. 3, Hilary’s sister, Haylie Duff, told Us Weekly in December 2020 that the “Wake Up” songstress “doing great” with her pregnancy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Haylie, 35, also told the publication that she’d be “happy” if her little sister had another girl. “That would probably be my hope because my girls love playing with girls. So Luca could be the man with a whole bunch of girls to worry about.”

As of now, the baby’s sex is still under wraps, but with the way Hilary’s sharing her pregnancy progress with fans, we’re hopeful she’ll share some news soon! Scroll through our gallery to see every photo of the actress’ growing baby bump so far.