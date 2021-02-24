Though some fans want Latin pop sensation Bad Bunny to date fellow singer Rosalía, he is already a taken man! The Puerto Rico native (real name: Benito Martínez Ocasio) has been in a relationship with Instagram model Gabriela Berlingeri for three years — but how did they meet?

The “I Like It” singer, 26, met Gabriela, also 26, during a night out to dinner with his father and his brother in his native Puerto Rico in 2017. He told Rolling Stone for his May 2020 cover story that they have “been dating ever since.”

The pair sparked romance rumors when they were photographed together at a Miami Heat game in Miami in February 2020. They were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the following week.

Shortly after the sightings, Bad Bunny revealed he was “in love” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight — but he declined to expand on the topic. Instead, he said he thinks honesty and trust are what make a relationship work. “The important thing is always to be yourself and be … open and be honest always,” he said. “You have to be honest from the beginning and yourself … never pretend to please them.”

The YHLQMDLG artist and his lady love made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020. Though the jewelry designer had appeared on the rapper’s Instagram page a few times at that point, fans got the picture when Bad Bunny shared a video of the pair making out while he was dressed in drag for his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video.

During his Rolling Stone interview, he revealed he had been self-isolating with his girlfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone? No!” Bad Bunny said at the time. “I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have. I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”

The happy couple sparked engagement rumors in August 2020 when Gabriela was spotted rocking a massive diamond — and again in October 2020, when Bad Bunny was photographed wearing a wedding band while shooting a commercial. However, he set the record straight in November 2020. “No, I’m not that married,” he told ET, though he did hint he could be engaged. “Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and getting married scare me. A lot.”