Twinning! Influencers Who Look *Just Like* Celebrities: Addison Rae, Kelsey Calemine and More

There’s no denying making it to the A-list takes a lot of work. However, as of 2021, there are more ways to become famous than ever. In fact, gone are the days where actors and musicians are Hollywood’s elite. In modern times, influencers are stars, too. So much so, that some of social media’s biggest names, including Addison Rae, Kelsey Calemine and James Charles, actually have celebrity look-alikes.

Take Kelsey, for example. The Los Angeles native, who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram alone, bears a striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner. Additionally, they’re both best friends with Anastasia Karanikolaou.

While Kylie and Kelsey have never acknowledged how much they look alike, fans have no problem pointing it out! “There is no way that’s not Kylie Jenner,” one user commented on Kelsey’s October 2019 Instagram post. “Kylie Jenner, this you?” added another. “You and Kylie are twins,” a third chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “OK … but that’s Kylie Jenner.”

Unfortunately, having a celebrity doppelgänger can sometimes lead to hate. In November 2019, James Charles commented on a photo of Dua Lipa at the American Music Awards and wrote, “I thought this was me.”

The popular beauty YouTuber quickly received backlash. “Delete this immediately,” one person replied. “Not a chance,” added another, while a third person wrote, “You wish you looked like that.”

Later that month, Dua opened up about how negative platforms like Twitter and Instagram can be. “Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it’s almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety,” the “Don’t Start Now” artist told BBC Breakfast.

“People feel like they can say things because they’re hiding behind a computer screen and for me it’s important to use social media in bite sizes — as long as it makes me feel good,” Dua continued. “The second it doesn’t, I like to take some time away from it.”

