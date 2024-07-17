Suki Waterhouse may have jokingly admitted she is 25 pounds heavier than normal as she posed for the cover of British Vogue, but sources exclusively tell Life & Style the new mom is actually in phenomenal shape — and it’s rubbing off on partner Robert Pattinson!

The new parents, who welcomed their first baby together in March 2024, are determined to whip themselves into tip-top shape this summer.

“Their dedication is certainly paying off, everyone has noticed how fit they both look,” an insider says of the Twilight star, 38, and the singer, 32, who revealed during an April 12 Coachella performance that she gave birth to a baby girl.

“Suki just had her baby three months ago, and she’s already performed with her band at Coachella, so she certainly hasn’t been sitting home and laying in bed,” the source explains. “She’s always been very disciplined, and that seems to have only increased since she became a mom.”

The “Good Looking” singer, who has previously spoken about her love of boxing and Barre class, is getting back to the grind after giving birth.

“Now she’s got to get all her workouts and healthy cooking in around taking care of her daughter, and somehow she still does it,” says the source. “Even when she’s running on a just a few hours of sleep, she drags herself to the gym.”

Her recent focus on health and fitness has also inspired Rob, whom she first started dating in 2018. “Rob has never been into working out but even he’s hitting the gym alongside her and doing these crazy long hikes with her because she doesn’t like going alone,” says the insider.

While Suki has made light of her weight — telling British Vogue that her “boobs are so fun” and “who gives a f–k” about her pregnancy gains — the source reveals that the model is longing for her pre-baby body.

“Of course, Suki tries to downplay it,” the source says. “She doesn’t want people to think she’s obsessed with dropping the baby weight, but the reality is her job for the most part does depend on how she looks so it really isn’t something she can just let slide and expect to get work.”

And she’s starting to show off her progress! In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Suki posed poolside in a red string two-piece bikini by the edge of a pool. “Praying I look this good after giving birth,” commented a fan, while a second wrote, “Summer looks good on you.”

In her British Vogue August cover story, Suki also recalled how she cried the moment she found out she and Rob were having a little girl. “I wish I hadn’t wanted to find out, but I needed to prepare myself mentally,” she told the publication, adding that the “instant” she learned she was having a girl, she called her mom “in a flood of tears.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?’ I was just such a little bitch,” Suki admitted. “[My mum] usually loves telling my terrible teenage stories, but she was like, ‘No, no, you were great. You were amazing, you were fine.'”