Robert Pattinson Breaks Silence About Fatherhood, Baby Girl

Robert Pattison has broken his silence about becoming a first-time father following the March arrival of the daughter he shares with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

In video of a conversation posted to X on June 22, Robert, 38, was seen talking to a fellow attendee at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, saying he wasn’t staying long in Paris, France, as he “had to get back for the baby,” revealing he had a “girl” and that she’s “so cute.”

“It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” The Batman star said of being a dad. When the woman told him “you blink and they’re 18,” about how time flies as a parent, Robert responded. “I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.’ It’s amazing. It’s great.”

This was the first time Robert had discussed his daughter publicly. Up until now, Suki, 32, was the one who broke the news of her pregnancy, as well as the birth of their little girl.

In November 2023, the “Melrose Meltdown” singer shared she was expecting while performing at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival.

Suki told the audience, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on … I’m not sure it’s working,” while debuting her noticeable baby bump under a figure-hugging pink sequin minidress.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star made her pregnancy known in a big way while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on January 15. She wore a red Valentino dress with open cutout sides and a ball gown skirt while explaining how she needed to have it adjusted to accommodate her bump.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

“I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn’t even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump,” she told E! News. “But it does and I’m really happy that it worked.”

Robert and Suki didn’t initially announce their baby’s birth, as they were photographed pushing a baby carriage on March 26, with the model no longer pregnant. The A Rainy Day in New York star officially confirmed their daughter’ arrival in a sun-drenched Instagram photo on April 4. While cradling her child in her arms, Suki wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world angel.”

The Assassination Nation star later showed off her postpartum body and discussed how she felt after becoming a mom in an April 8 Instagram post showing various angles of her body while wearing underwear.

Suki wrote in the caption, “The fourth trimester has been … humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Robert and Suki began dating in 2018 but kept their relationship extremely private. They didn’t go red carpet official until a December 2022, when the couple attended a Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt.

While they didn’t officially announce their engagement, the Broken Hearts Gallery star was photographed sporting a massive diamond ring on December 18, 2023, while out and about in London. “Suki said yes, of course,” a source told Life & Style exclusively after confirming Rob’s proposal. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”

Since becoming a dad, R-Patz has temporarily put his acting career on hold.

“Becoming a dad meant that Rob put the brakes on literally everything else he had going on, including his Batman franchise, to just focus on being present for and dedicated to his new family,” an insider explained exclusively to Life & Style on June 20.

“You have to understand how rare that actually is in Hollywood, especially for somebody on real hot streak in his peak earning years like Rob is. But he is utterly devoted to Suki and to their new situation together,” the source added.