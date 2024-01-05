Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are getting married! The actor, 37, has popped the question to his pregnant girlfriend, a source exclusively confirms to Life & Style, after the Daisy Jones & The Six star, 31, stepped out in London on December 18, 2023, sporting a diamond ring. “Suki said yes, of course,” the source shares. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.” The wedding will have to wait, however. Our source tells Life & Style that the expectant parents are too busy preparing for the upcoming arrival of their first child to plan anything right now. “Rob and Suki are so excited about the baby and just want to enjoy this special time together. It’s fun for them. They’re picking out baby things and trying to figure out where to put everything.” The couple may just elope before the baby’s born, the insider dishes to Life & Style, and then have a big celebration for family and close friends later.

“Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed. They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding. When the day comes, it will be perfect.”