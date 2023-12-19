After Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made headlines when it was revealed ​they’re expecting baby No. 1, the couple continued to spark rumors about their relationship when fans spotted the “Good Looking” singer rocking a diamond ring. So, are Robert and Suki engaged?

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged?

Suki sparked speculation that the couple is engaged after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand during a stroll with Robert in London on December 18, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

However, neither Suki nor Robert have commented on the rumors or revealed if they plan to walk down the aisle.

While the pair has kept quiet about their relationship status, a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023 that Robert was planning to propose. “He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” the insider shared, adding that he “has always been marriage shy.”

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future,” the source continued.

How Long Have Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Been Together?

The Twilight actor and “Johanna” singer have been together since 2018.

Despite being a couple for five years, the pair has made sure to keep most of their relationship out of the spotlight. They didn’t make their red carpet debut until they attended the Dior fashion show in Egypt together in December 2022. Meanwhile, Robert and Suki rarely speak about their relationship during interviews.

In March 2022, Robert told GQ that Suki playfully teased him about his role as Batman when she learned that their repairman was a fan of DC Comics.

“He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” he recalled. “And I’m looking at her like: ‘Shut the f–k up!’ Why are you doing this to me?’ She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

One year later, Suki admitted to The Sunday Times in February 2023 that she was “shocked” that she was “so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

She then shared that she and Robert never go more than two months without seeing each other. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him,” Suki explained.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting Baby No. 1?

The couple sparked rumors that they were expecting baby No. 1 in November after Suki was spotted with a baby bump during several outings.

She later confirmed the happy news while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico on November 19. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said while pointing to her baby bump, according to several videos posted via social media. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”