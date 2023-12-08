Next comes marriage! Suki Waterhouse recently revealed that she and boyfriend of five years Robert Pattinson are expecting their first baby. Now an insider tells Life & Style exclusively the Twilight star, 37, is ready to make it official.

“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” says the source. Rob, whose engagement to FKA Twigs ended in 2017, “has always been marriage shy,” notes the insider, but the Daisy & the Six actress made him more confident.

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future.”

Now nearly five months pregnant, the 31-year-old is thrilled. “She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” adds the source. “It’s what she’s wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”