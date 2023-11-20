Kristen Stewart

Perhaps Rob’s most high-profile relationship was with Kristen Stewart, who he met on the set of their movie Twilight. The franchise’s first movie came out in 2008, but Rob and Kristen weren’t linked romantically until the following year.

From 2009 until 2012, Rob and Kristen did their best to keep their relationship as private as possible. They often refused to speak about it in interviews and were often careful to not get caught flaunting any PDA.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” the actress told Vogue in 2019. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”

Everything blew up in July 2012 when photos surfaced of Kristen looking intimate with Rupert Sanders, the director of her movie Snow White and the Huntsman. She issued a public apology to Rob and professed her love for him after the cheating scandal. Two months later, the pair reconciled and gave their relationship another shot. However, they split for good in May 2013.

After the breakup, Rob admitted that it wasn’t Kristen’s cheating that ultimately led to their split. “It’s just young people. It’s normal,” he said. “And ultimately, who gives a s–t? The hardest part was talking about it afterwards.”

Although Rob and Kristen have gone their separate ways, they are still supportive of each other to this day. While attending the Toronto Film Festival in 2019, she gushed over his casting in The Batman, telling reporters, “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I’m so happy for him.”

That same year, Rob confirmed that he was on “good terms” with Kristen.