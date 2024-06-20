Robert Pattinson Choosing Love Over Money to Be With New Baby

Robert Pattinson is loving life as a dad and stay-at-home partner right now, and he’s doubling down on his decision to stay back from Hollywood – even if it costs him a fortune in the process, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

After welcoming his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March, “Becoming a dad meant that Rob put the brakes on literally everything else he had going on, including his Batman franchise, to just focus on being present for and dedicated to his new family,” an insider explains.

“You have to understand how rare that actually is in Hollywood, especially for somebody on real hot streak in his peak earning years like Rob is. But he is utterly devoted to Suki and to their new situation together,” the source continues.

“Money has never been the thing that motivates Rob. But becoming a father changed everything about him and he has totally embraced the responsibility of being at home and raising an infant,” the insider dishes. “Nothing can or will distract him from that, least of all the giant paydays he can command thanks to his Batman success. He has completely cleared his schedule until next January to focus on his family, and he’s never been happier than he is with all this new responsibility he’s taken on!”

Suki, 32, confirmed she and Rob, 38, were expecting their first child when announcing her pregnancy at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival in November 2023.

As she began her performance, the “Good Looking” singer told the audience, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on … I’m not sure it’s working,” while debuting her noticeable baby bump.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Robert and Suki began dating in 2018 and kept their romance fairly low-key. They didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until four years later, attending the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, in December 2022.

The couple’s engagement news came shortly after the Daisy Jones & The Six star’s pregnancy reveal, when she was photographed in London on December 18, 2023, sporting a massive diamond ring. “Suki said yes, of course,” a source told Life & Style exclusively after confirming Rob’s proposal. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”

R-Patz and Suki initially didn’t announce their baby’s arrival, although they were photographed pushing a stroller in Los Angeles on March 26 and she was noticeably no longer pregnant.

The Assassination Nation star confirmed their daughter’s birth in a sun-drenched Instagram photo on April 4. While cradling her infant, Suki wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world angel.”

Courtesy of Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

Four days later, she posted a mirror selfie in her underwear while showing off her post-baby body. The model wrote in the caption, “The fourth trimester has been … humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”