Suki Waterhouse Postpartum Body Photo After Baby No. 1

Suki Waterhouse is celebrating her postpartum body after welcoming baby No. 1 with fiancé Robert Pattinson. The Daisy Jones & The Six drummer shared mirror selfies of her healing physique via Instagram while giving fans an update on parenthood.

“The fourth trimester has been … humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!” Suki, 32, captioned her Monday, April 8, post. “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

Suki announced her pregnancy in November 2023 during a concert in Mexico after months of fan speculation. After confirming the big news, she and Robert, 37, who have been dating since 2018, made their first public appearance alongside none other than Taylor Swift. The trio celebrated a night out in New York City to support Emma Stone in the premiere of the Oscar-winning film Poor Things.

At the start of 2024, Life & Style reported that Suki and the Batman actor were engaged.

Suki Waterhouse/ Instagram

“Suki said yes, of course. They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer,” a source shared in January. “Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed. They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding. When the day comes, it will be perfect.”

One month before the holiday proposal, a separate insider exclusively dished to Life & Style that Robert was ready to pop the big question.

“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future,” the insider revealed in December 2023.

After announcing they were expecting their first child together, Suki debuted her growing baby bump at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The “Nostalgia” singer wore a breathtaking red Valentino ballgown. The top of the dress featured an open back and sides, exposing her bare skin and side boob with an emphasis on her torso. The bottom half of the piece poufed out widely with a pretty bow tied at her hips.

Suki and Robert privately welcomed their little one in March and their child’s arrival was confirmed after they were photographed walking with a stroller.

“Suki is already a doting mom, not wanting to let go of her little bundle of joy. [Rob] can’t stop smiling and has probably counted the baby’s fingers and toes a half dozen times,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in a report published on April 3. “Rob and Suki are being very tight-lipped about the gender and the name, including with friends, because they want to enjoy this special moment. They’re not the type to show off publicly, but privately, they’re over the moon about their little one.”

Suki shared her first photo with baby No. 1 via Instagram on April 5 as she held and covered the child’s face.