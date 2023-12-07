Taylor Swift Joins Suki, Robert in 1st Outing Amid Pregnancy

Taylor Swift Joins Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison in 1st Public Outing Since Pregnancy Reveal
Taylor Swift may be jet-setting from New York to Kansas and back quite often these days, but the Grammy-winning artist is still making time for her friends in the midst of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” singer enjoyed a night out with besties Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison, who recently announced they are expecting baby No. 1. In fact, this was the pair’s first public outing after sharing the big news.
Taylor and the parents-to-be celebrated Emma Stone‘s new movie Poor Things in NYC on Wednesday, December 6. The Pennsylvania native donned a long black dress and coat with fur lining. Suki, for her part, wore silk off-white pants, a translucent knit top and an oversized leather jacket as Robert wore a baseball cap to hide from the cameras.
Keep scrolling to see photos of the trio’s outing!
