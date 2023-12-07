Taylor Swift Joins Suki, Robert in 1st Outing Amid Pregnancy

Taylor Swift may be jet-setting from New York to Kansas and back quite often these days, but the Grammy-winning artist is still making time for her friends in the midst of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” singer enjoyed a night out with besties Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattison, who recently announced they are expecting baby No. ​1. In fact, this was the pair’s first public outing after sharing the big news.

Taylor and the parents-to-be celebrated Emma Stone‘s new movie Poor Things in ​NYC on Wednesday, December 6. The Pennsylvania native donned a long black dress and coat with fur lining. Suki, for her part, wore silk off-white pants, a translucent knit top and an oversized leather jacket as Robert wore a baseball cap to hide from the cameras.

