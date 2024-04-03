And then there were three! Robert Pattinson and his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, have welcomed their first child together. The proud new parents were photographed taking their baby for a Sunday afternoon stroll in L.A. on March 24. “Suki is already a doting mom, not wanting to let go of her little bundle of joy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the Daisy Jones and the Six star, 32.

Joining them on their first family outing was Suki’s mother, Elizabeth, who, Life & Style’s source says, “has been there for when she needs a break.” Rob, 37, has taken to fatherhood quickly, too. “He can’t stop smiling and has probably counted the baby’s fingers and toes a half dozen times,” jokes the source, adding that the Batman actor has even “changed a diaper or two.” Just like with her pregnancy, though, the ultra-private pair are keeping details about their newborn just to family for now.

“Rob and Suki are being very tight-lipped about the gender and the name, including with friends, because they want to enjoy this special moment,” the source explains to Life & Style. “They’re not the type to show off publicly, but privately, they’re over the moon about their little one.”