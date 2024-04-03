Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are ‘Over the Moon’ After Welcoming 1st Baby Together
And then there were three! Robert Pattinson and his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, have welcomed their first child together. The proud new parents were photographed taking their baby for a Sunday afternoon stroll in L.A. on March 24. “Suki is already a doting mom, not wanting to let go of her little bundle of joy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the Daisy Jones and the Six star, 32.
Joining them on their first family outing was Suki’s mother, Elizabeth, who, Life & Style’s source says, “has been there for when she needs a break.” Rob, 37, has taken to fatherhood quickly, too. “He can’t stop smiling and has probably counted the baby’s fingers and toes a half dozen times,” jokes the source, adding that the Batman actor has even “changed a diaper or two.” Just like with her pregnancy, though, the ultra-private pair are keeping details about their newborn just to family for now.
“Rob and Suki are being very tight-lipped about the gender and the name, including with friends, because they want to enjoy this special moment,” the source explains to Life & Style. “They’re not the type to show off publicly, but privately, they’re over the moon about their little one.”