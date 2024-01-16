Actress Suki Waterhouse let the world see what her baby bump looks like when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, 32, wore a red Valentino gown with cutouts on both sides that showcased her growing belly. She revealed that the dress had to be completely redone to accommodate how much her bump had grown since initial fittings.

“I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn’t even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump,” she told E! News, adding “But it does and I’m really happy that it worked.”

Getty Images

The gown featured a full skirt with a bow just beneath Suki’s baby bump. The open sides showed off a hint of side boob. The look had fans talking with most gushing about her daring yet stunning look.

“Suki Waterhouse is an absolute SERVE,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, next to a photo of Suki in her gown. Another added, “SLAY THE HOUSE DOWNNN.”

“Um, this is insane. What a goddess,” one person said of Suki. Another joked, “All I hear is Nick Jonas saying, ‘RED DRESS’ when I look at Suki Waterhouse!” referring to the singer’s viral lyric.

Suki confirmed she and boyfriend Robert Pattinson were expecting their first child in a November 19, 2023, during a performance at the Corona Music Festival in Mexico. While onstage in a glittery top that showed off her prominent baby bump, she told the audience, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… I’m not sure it’s working.”

The following day, the “Good Looking” singer shared a carousel of photos, including one photo that showed of her baby belly, adding in the caption, “Thank you for such a beautiful time in Mexico!”

Suki’s friend and Daisy Jones costar Camila Morrone gushed over what kind of parents her pal and Robert, are going to make while walking the Emmys red carpet in a red Versace dress.

“I’m very happy for them. They are amazing people. She is going to be the best mom,” Camilla, 26, told Extra.

She added, “I actually want to be the godmother. I asked her, which you are not really supposed to do as a godmother, they are supposed to give it you, but I asked for it. So, we’ll see.”