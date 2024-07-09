Suki Waterhouse is giving hot mom summer! The “Good Looking” singer was poolside in a tiny red bikini only four months after giving birth to her first child.

“not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume,” Suki, 32, captioned an Instagram upload on Tuesday, July 9, that showcased the performer flaunting her figure as she posed by the pool.

In the carousel of photos, the U.K. native rocked a two-piece string bikini and showed off her toned tummy as she spent some time under the sun with friends.

Fans were impressed with the singer’s quick snapback after welcoming baby No. 1 with actor Robert Pattinson and quickly flooded the comment section with their praises.

“Miss Suki HOW do you look that good after birthing a whole ass child,” one fan wrote under the snap. Meanwhile, another added, “Did you even have a baby orrrrr.”

“If i don’t look this good after having a baby i’ll sue,” a third quipped.

Courtesy of Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

After months of baby rumors, Suki and Robert, 38, welcomed their daughter in March. Speculation first ignited that the “Nostalgia” artist was expecting her first child with the Twilight alum after she was spotted in November 2023 wearing a white crop top, and what appeared to be a growing baby bump under the casual tee.

Weeks later, Suki confirmed she was pregnant while performing in Mexico City at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she joked to the concertgoers on November 19, 2023, nodding toward her baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Courtesy of Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

After the show, Suki shared several photos from the performance, including a selfie with Georgia May Jagger that showcased her pregnant belly.

Rob and Suki, known for their notoriously private relationship, were first romantically linked in 2018 after being spotted getting cozy at a London theater.

It wasn’t until years later that the couple made their official red carpet debut at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show hosted at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in December 2022.

The new parents reportedly tied the knot months after welcoming their daughter, with sources telling In Touch that the pair “don’t spend a night apart” as they raise the newborn.

“The slow but steady transformation of Rob’s personality since he and Suki got together is complete,” an insider told the outlet on June 5. “The capper on that transformation has been for them to finally get serious about starting a family and spending the rest of their lives together. Official PR announcement or not, Rob and Suki are a married couple.”