There’s less of Christina Aguilera to love these days — again — as the pop star has suddenly shed 40 pounds, sparking fears among friends and medical experts the yo-yo dieter has climbed aboard the Ozempic bandwagon and is risking her health.

“Whether she’s taking Ozempic or not, yo-yo dieting isn’t good or healthy for her or anyone,” a music industry insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “And her weight has fluctuated radically!”

The “Dirrty” singer, 43, first started filling out during her 2002 tour, when she packed 15 pounds on her 5-foot-1 frame. She gained even more weight when she was pregnant with first son Max in 2008, but dropped 40 pounds after his birth.

She gained again in the wake of her divorce from Jordan Bratman, then was said to have lost 35 pounds for her gig as judge on The Voice. But then she put that weight back on, and more, by 2022.

Now, Xtina’s looking thin again. Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet who has not treated Christina, believes the singer ballooned to more than 140 pounds but is now a little over 100. And the word is her genie in the bottle is the trendy weight-loss drug Ozempic.

In any case, longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns yo-yo dieting takes “a terrible toll” on the body.

“Diets shorten lives and increase risk for heart attacks and premature death,” Dr. Mirkin, who has also not treated the singer, tells Life & Style, adding that drugs like Ozempic “can damage organs, including the pancreas, gall bladder and kidneys.”