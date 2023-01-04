Off the market once again? Katie Thurston‘s dating life has made major headlines, even following her stint as the Bachelorette for the show’s 17th season.

When Katie’s season of The Bachelorette came to an end, she was engaged to Blake Moynes. However, they announced their split in October 2021, two months after he proposed. She was quick to move on with John Hersey, who had been a contestant on Katie’s season. They were together from November 2021 until June 2022.

But has she officially moved on? Keep reading for details on Katie’s dating life.

Is Katie Thurston Single?

Following her stint on ABC’s reality dating show, the Washington native has kept her love life out of the public eye. So, her relationship status is unknown thus far.

Is Katie Thurston Dating Nick Uhlenhuth?

However, in January 2023, fans started to speculate that she was more than friends with The Circle star Nick Uhlenhuth after they spent New Year’s Eve together. Both reality stars shared photos of their night out with friends, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that both Katie and Nick included solo shots with each other amid their social media roundups.

“I used to hate having a birthday so close to the New Year but now I love it! It’s this full circle moment each year that marks a brand new chapter,” the former Bachelorette star captioned her post. “I’m excited to be 32 in 2023. In my gut, I just know, this is going to be one hell of a year and I’m so excited! My 2023 mantra: Watch me.”

Katie Thurston/Instagram

Nick, for his part, captioned his post, writing, “I couldn’t be more stoked for 2023. I truly think it’s gonna be an incredible year of personal growth and adventure. Buckle up!!!” Katie left a comment that read, “Starting off 2023 with a bang.”

Neither Katie nor Nick has commented on the dating rumors thus far.

What Happened Between Katie Thurston and John Hersey?

According to Katie, their breakup was “unavoidable.” The ABC alum revealed that she and John had broken up “twice” before ultimately calling it quits.

“I thought we were golden,” Katie shared during an August 2022 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast, revealing they got back together after splitting the first time. But then, John “dumped her.”

While the breakup was tough at first, Katie shared that she’s “in such a good place to talk about” the breakup. She added, “If you asked me the week of I would have just cried and never stopped.” But it seems like she’s moving on.