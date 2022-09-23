“Wildest Dreams” come true? Taylor Swift fans believe the Lover songstress is gearing up to take the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show after the NFL dropped a major hint. Keep scrolling for everything we know.

Is Taylor Swift Performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

After the NFL’s decade-long partnership with Pepsi came to an end in May, the National Football League revealed its new sponsor is Apple Music in a Thursday, September 22, announcement which dropped at midnight. Swifties are convinced that the timing of the league’s announcement is significant as the Lover artist has been known to drop major news in the middle of the night.

In July 2020, Taylor surprised the world with the release of her eighth studio album, Folklore, which was dropped at midnight. Later that year, her ninth album, Evermore, was released in the same fashion just three days ahead of her 31st birthday that December. Fans are currently anxiously awaiting the release of her tenth studio album, appropriately titled Midnights, which Taylor announced during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

In addition to the title of her upcoming album, Taylor recently launched a new TikTok series, “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” in which she reveals the track list one title per night at midnight sharp.

“I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about new music, and I am not here to deny that, but I’m here to defy that,” the Cats actress explained in her premiere video on Wednesday, September 21, one month ahead of the album’s release.

The football league’s timing isn’t the only clue the Pennsylvania native’s fans are pointing to as proof of their theory, however.

In 2013, Coca-Cola announced a “long-term partnership” with the “Bad Blood” songstress with many believing that her business relationship with the brand prevented her from taking center stage during the Pepsi Halftime Show.

“Taylor’s unmatched business savvy, talent and drive to succeed are an inspiration to everyone,” Katie Bayne, president of North America brands at The Coca-Cola Co., said at the time. “She’s an extraordinary individual and a wonderful symbol of achievement. Taylor tells us that every day Diet Coke plays a small part in helping her stay extraordinary. It’s one of the many reasons she’s the ideal partner to represent our brand.”

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. While the teams are months away from being decided, Swifties are hoping their girl has another big announcement coming.