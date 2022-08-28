Making her entrance. Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.

Despite being nominated in five categories at the awards show, the “Love Story” singer, 32, was not expected to attend the event held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

However, Taylor decided to walk the red carpet and stunned in a silver, sheer dress. She accessorized the ensemble with matching silver high heels and pulled her hair back into a low bun. The “Shake It Off” singer also made sure to incorporate her signature red lipstick into the look.

All Too Well: The Short Film was nominated in some of the biggest categories of the night, including Video of the Year, Best Long-Form Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.

In addition to starring in the short film alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, Taylor also directed and coproduced the music video.

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

The trio previously spoke about the short film during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. At the time, Taylor reflected on her decision to make her solo directorial debut with the project. “I always thought that it was something that other people did,” Taylor said of directing.

She added that being on sets of the music videos she has starred in inspired her to pursue directing. “The lists of things I was absorbing became so long that eventually, I thought, I really want to do this,” she said.

Prior to All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor has codirected music videos for her songs including “Mine,” “The Man,” “Lover,” “Cardigan” and “Willow.”

The “Enchanted” singer hit the red carpet solo instead of walking it with her fiancé, Joe Alwyn.

In February 2022, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Life & Style that Taylor and Joe, 30, were secretly engaged after more than five years of dating. Just one month earlier, they sparked engagement rumors after embarking on a romantic trip to Cornwall together in mid-January of that year.

After winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Folklore, the “Should’ve Said No” singer gave the Favourite actor a sweet shout-out by gushing that she had “so much fun writing songs in quarantine” with him.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” she said at the time.

The duo worked together to cowrite a few songs on the critically acclaimed album, with Joe using the pseudonym William Bowery for tracks such as “Betty” and “Exile.” They went on to work together again on a few hits from her other 2020 album Evermore, including the track title, “Champagne Problems” and “Coney Island.”