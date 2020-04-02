Legends supporting legends! Iskra Lawrence gushed over Demi Lovato’s workout photos after the songstress pledged up to $125,000 for coronavirus relief efforts amid the global pandemic.

The “Confident” singer’s Fabletics collection is giving back in a big way. “$5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation,” the 27-year-old wrote on April 2. Of course, the A-lister also looked incredible as she rocked neon green and black workout gear in a series of photos.

“You’re amazing,” Iskra, 29, responded with a three heart-eyed emoji and a red heart on the post. Fans loved the inspirational women supporting each other. “You are, too,” someone added. “She is,” another user echoed with a pink heart emoji.

Iskra and Demi are both incredibly motivational women, and we’re hoping for more crossover between the two in the future. The model is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne. The English beauty has been keeping up her fitness routine while expecting and exclusively dished to Life & Style that her workouts include doing “lots of squats.”

“Because your balance is off — I like to use the TRX straps, oh my gosh,” she gushed about the exercise at the 2020 #AerieREAL Role Models Summit event in New York on March 8. “Because it lets me get really low because it’s all about opening and widening but strengthening so definitely lots and lots of squats. I have been doing arm workouts, too, because I know I will be carrying a human around a lot and then just in general, moving, lots of walking. Walking is great for everyone.”

Iskra’s daily workouts have shifted since becoming pregnant, and she’s been focusing on things that cater to her body. “Lots of prenatal yoga as well, stretching is so important,” she added. “I did weights a couple of days ago, battle ropes.”

When it comes to cravings, the starlet has been digging a very specific breakfast food. “I definitely crave Cinnamon Toast Crunch, lots of cereal, love it. But other than that, I have not had any food aversions, which I am happy about because you know some people are like, ‘I can’t stand this,’ I haven’t had any aversions,” the blonde beauty explained. “[I’d] say what I am eating is basically the same, I also haven’t been eating for two.”

Iskra will be focusing on motherhood very shortly, but that doesn’t mean she can’t motivate other ladies like Demi in the meantime. Keep slaying, ladies!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.