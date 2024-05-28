Jason Kelce got a kick out of a Taylor Swift-inspired joke made by a fan about Travis Kelce’s latest fashion choice. The Kansas City Chiefs star attended the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 26, and Jason poked fun at his ripped-up jeans by reposting a fan’s joke on X.

“What the f–k did taylors [sic] cats do with his jeans,” the fan wrote, along with a photo of Travis, 34, posing with his shredded pants fully visible. Jason, 36, replied, “Now that’s funny!”

Travis sat courtside with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks game in Dallas, Texas. Meanwhile, Taylor, 34, was overseas, with concerts in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24 and May 25.

The pop star is currently in the midst of the European leg of her Eras tour, which continues with shows in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30. Travis was previously in Europe to attend Taylor’s May 12 show in Paris, France. The couple then spent the week together in Lake Como, Italy, before the professional athlete returned to the United States.

Travis and Patrick’s outing comes after the Chiefs quarterback revealed that he is a big part of the reason Taylor and Travis are together. During a May 23 interview, Patrick, 28, said he’d “like to take some of the credit” for the pair’s relationship, as he was the one who invited Travis to attend the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023.

“He was sitting in my suite,” Patrick shared. He also revealed that he was the one who pushed Travis to shoot his shot with Taylor after the show. The tight end wound up doing just that by giving the “Fortnight” singer a shout-out on his “New Heights” podcast a few weeks later. They started quietly dating right after that.

Taylor attended several NFL games to support Travis during the 2023 season and he’s since returned the favor with appearances at the Eras tour. In addition to the show in Paris, Travis also went to concerts in Singapore, Australia and Buenos Aires. The tour continues in Europe until the middle of August before returning for a string of shows in the United States and Canada in the fall.

Patrick and Brittany, 28, have also developed a close friendship with Taylor amid her relationship with Travis. Brittany sat with the Grammy winner at many Chiefs games and was even spotted hanging out with her away from the football field on nights out in Los Angeles and New York City.

“I’ve met a lot of famous people in my life [and] Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long,” Patrick told Time in April. “She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song.”