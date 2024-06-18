Jason Momoa Calls Girlfriend Adria Arjona His ‘Lady’

Jason Momoa took a moment to gush over girlfriend Adria Arjona while celebrating the Los Angeles premiere of his new film The Bikeriders on Monday, June 17.

“My lady likes to ride,” the Aquaman actor, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, gushing that Adria loves “any excuse for more hugs.”

Jason pulled up to the event with his onscreen biker gang on vintage motorcycles and he entered the TCL Chinese Theatre hand-in-hand with a beautiful lady who was not Adria, 32. The Fast & the Furious star took full advantage of being a cool dad at the premiere and brought daughter Lola, 16, as his date.

The duo coordinated outfits as they both rocked boots and acid-wash jeans. Jason donned a biker cut vest and Lola rocked a vintage leather jacket.

Jason shares Lola and son Nokoa Wolf, 15, with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

Jason’s loving comments about Adria come one month after they took their relationship public. The Game of Thrones actor expressed his love for the Hit Man star while sharing photos from their trip to Japan in May. In one snapshot, Adria sat on Jason’s lap during a group dinner with friends, followed by a moment of their long hair dancing in the wind and Adria posing with her arms crossed underneath a Harley-Davidson Cycles sign.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” Jason captioned the post. “ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha.”

The pair met for the first time in late 2019 while filming the film Sweet Girl, which premiered in 2021. Lisa and Jason announced their plan to divorce the following year, although they filed their date of separation as October 2020 in court documents.

Now that Jason has found love again, he has “calmed way down since meeting Adria.”’

“He used to be the life and soul of the party but now he’s a lot happier enjoying a nice meal or doing the healthier things to pass his time,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on June 4. “Jason still cuts loose, but nothing like he used to and he’s ditched a ton of bad influences who were leading him astray.”

The insider couldn’t help but gush over the pair, admitting, “People are happy for the guy to have this new romance. He’s clearly head over heels. But he’s not really introduced her to many of his pals.”