Jason Momoa’s Been Tamed by Love With GF Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has been one of Hollywood’s biggest hellraisers for a while now, but he’s a changed man since falling head over heels with new gal pal Adria Arjona – even if pals moan he’s way less fun since she came on the scene.

“Jason has calmed way down since meeting Adria,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “He used to be the life and soul of the party but now he’s a lot happier enjoying a nice meal or doing the healthier things to pass his time.”

The source continues, “Jason still cuts loose, but nothing like he used to and he’s ditched a ton of bad influences who were leading him astray. People are happy for the guy to have this new romance. He’s clearly head over heels. But he’s not really introduced her to many of his pals.”

Jason, 44, and his former wife, Lisa Bonet, announced they were separating after 16 years together in January 2022. Paperwork for their divorce wasn’t filed until January 2023, and the documents listed October 7, 2020, as their date of separation. On May 11, the Game of Thrones alum appeared at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England, and someone in the audience asked if Jason was single.

“I am very much in a relationship,” the Dune star replied. “You’ll find out very soon.”

Jason went Instagram official with Adria, 32, on May 20, when he shared some photos from a recent trip to Japan.

RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha, J,” the Aquaman star wrote in the caption.

In one of the images, the Puerto Rican actress can be seen sitting on Jason’s lap as they sat around a table enjoying dinner and drinks with friends. Another picture showed Jason and Adria laughing as the wind whipped their hair about while they stood in front of the ocean. While it’s unclear exactly when Jason and Adria officially sparked up a romantic relationship, the two worked together in the 2021 film Sweet Girl.

“It’s that classic case of putting his friends last now that he’s got a better half to distract him, but Jason could care less. He says that he got so tired and bored of partying towards the end. He’s living his best life now and if that offends anyone that’s on them,” the insider adds.