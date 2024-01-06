Jeannie Mai may have ditched the apple-bottom jeans, but she still rocked boots with a fur coat as she donned a tiny gold bikini during her birthday trip to the snow.

“Cuz she can,” the former Real cohost, 45, captioned her Thursday, January 4, Instagram post.

In the photos, Jeannie celebrated Capricorn season by frolicking in a real-life winter wonderland as she was dressed down in a metallic swimsuit that exposed her underboob and toned tummy. The TV personality completed the look with a mid-length hooded fur coat, snow boots and a chained Louis Vuitton fanny pack.

Some people wished Jeannie a happy birthday in the post’s comment section, while others couldn’t help but point out how good she looked after her estranged husband, Jeezy, filed for divorce on September 14, 2023.

“Be a hot wife, but be an even hotter ex-wife,” a fan wrote as a second person commented, “One thing about Capricorn women, we ALWAYS bounce back& come back stronger than ever! Yeahhhh we might miss you a lil bit but we damn sure ain’t gonna let you play in our faces!!”

Fans were shocked to learn that the rapper, 46, ended his relationship with Jeannie after two years of marriage … and so was she.

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts … take care of me,” Jeannie said during an October 12, 2023, appearance on the Sherri Shepherd talk show.

Courtesy of Jeannie Mai/Instagram

The former couple’s split became less than amicable during multiple instances, including the moment when Jeannie insinuated that Jeezy was not faithful during their marriage. During her legal response to the divorce filing, the California native urged that she and Jeezy’s 2021 prenup “regarding infidelity” be uplifted in the divorce.

In the documents obtained by Life & Style, the prenup agreement states that the “adulterous party” would be punished if they “[engaged] in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or [were] emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or direct messages.”

That being said, Jeezy denied all cheating accusations.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” Jeezy’s rep told Us Weekly on December 2, 2023.

Nearly two weeks later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the split has become an “unfortunate he-said-she-said situation” with “no peace ahead.”