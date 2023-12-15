When Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai Jenkins in September, he stated there was “no hope for reconciliation,” and he wasn’t kidding. In response to his filing, the Real alum, 44, hinted the rapper, 46, had been unfaithful and asked that their prenup be enforced — in particular the part about how there’d be a “significant financial penalty” if either of them cheated.

A spokesperson for Jeezy, 46, calls any claim of infidelity 100 percent false. In new court docs, the hip-hop star accused Jeannie of acting like a “gatekeeper” to their daughter, Monaco, 23 months, and requested that a custody hearing be set. “It’s become an unfortunate he-said- she-said situation,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “and there seems to be no peace ahead.”