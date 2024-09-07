Jen Garner's BF John Miller Has 'Patience' With Ben Affleck (EXCL)

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are being put to the test in the wake of Ben Affleck’s divorce, as has been reported – and a source exclusively tells Life & Style they’re locked in talks over how to navigate his neediness so they can stick to their plans to move in together and get hitched.

“John has shown incredible patience and that he’s really endeared him to Jennifer,” the insider says.

John, 46, first got together with the 13 Going on 30 star in 2018 – with speculation the pair were set to tie the knot soon. However, recent development’s with Ben, 52, as it relates to his messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez, have got the billionaire businessman worried about the effect it’s having on wife Jen.

The Batman star has been embroiled in an embattling divorce drama with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, for months. Having sold their marital home and officially filed for divorce, Ben has turned to ex wife Jennifer and their three kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, for support.

“[Ben’s] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Jennifer Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” a second source previously told Life & Style.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around,” adds the source, noting that’s been one of the main reasons “why Jen’s open to the idea of having him move back in.”

The first source dishes the renewed closeness between the exes has gotten John feeling insecure, with good reason.

“Privately, he has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben,” the source continues, “especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day.”

“Her comment about the camera crew needing a wide lens for Ben’s naked shower scene in Gone Girl has come back to haunt Jen because it really bugs John to know that.”

“But he doesn’t dwell on it, he understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life.”

“He’s very clear he’s not looking to force Ben out of Jen’s life, but the 24/7 nature of their relationship is just becoming way too much.”

“Whenever they’re together, Ben’s blowing her up with random questions. And now they’re doing this movie together, it’s really got him questioning where he stands.”

Rumor has it Ben has made a place for his ex wife in his upcoming flick, Animals, which would mark the first time the two worked together on a film in more than 20 years. The last time, when the two starred as superhero love interests in 2003’s Elektra, also came on the heels of Ben’s first breakup from Jennifer Lopez … with Ben and Jen getting together and marrying just two years after filming wrapped.

“Jen has assured John and everyone else that she’s still all in, but you can’t blame the guy for wanting some actions to back up her words.”