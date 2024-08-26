Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her kids Samuel and Fin after she and ex-husband Ben Affleck dropped their eldest child, Violet, off at college.

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, looked stylish in a flowy floral sundress, sunglasses and brown shoes as she was seen laughing and talking with Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, during an outing in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, August 25, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Fin dressed casually in an oversized parrot T-shirt, cargo shorts, mid-calf socks and black sneakers, while Samuel was equally casual in a blue T-shirt, light-wash jeans and Nike shoes.

Jennifer spent quality time with her two youngest kids less than one week after she and Ben, 52, dropped off Violet, 18, for her first semester at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

The exes – who were married from 2005 until 2018 – were previously photographed returning to Los Angeles on August 20. After they touched down in L.A., Ben and Jennifer got into the same car and left together.

Just hours after they arrived back home, news broke that Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce from Ben after less than two years of marriage. In her filing, J. Lo, 55, listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and did not disclose if they had agreed to a prenup.

After rumors began to swirl that Ben and J. Lo were headed for a split in May, the Gone Girl actor seemingly leaned on his ex for support. Meanwhile, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Jennifer was happy Ben and J. Lo called it quits.

“Jen was extremely tolerant and always found a way to bite her tongue and be cordial to J. Lo whenever they were in the same room,” the source shared in July. “But truth be told they’re like oil and water, you couldn’t find two people more different.”

While Jennifer was “supportive” of Ben and J. Lo’s relationship, the insider said “it was no secret she didn’t think he and J. Lo were a good match.”

“She knew it was only going to end in tears,” the source continued about Jennifer’s thoughts regarding Ben and J. Lo’s romance. “She’s trying to be diplomatic about it, she doesn’t want anyone, least of all the kids, to be aware that there’s any lingering bad blood between her and J. Lo.”

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Despite spending quality time with Ben in recent months, Jennifer has been linked to boyfriend John Miller since 2018. However, an additional insider exclusively told Life & Style that Ben and J. Lo’s issues had taken a “toll” on their romance.

“Ben’s been turning to Jen for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John,” the source explained. “He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

After noting that Ben was “so incredibly needy” when he moved out of his and J. Lo’s home in May, the insider said that he was experiencing “one crisis after another.” The source continued, “When he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

Shortly after their issues were revealed, Jennifer and John, 46, seemingly proved they’re determined to work through their issues when they were spotted out to dinner in L.A. on August 23.