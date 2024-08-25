Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller proved they’re still going strong during a date night just days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

The couple was spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles on August 23. They were all smiles as they waited for a valet to grab their car outside the restaurant. Jennifer, 52, dressed casually for the occasion in a blue sweater and was all smiles with her partner.

The 13 Going on 30 star has been spending time with ex-husband Ben, 52, in recent weeks amid his marital issues with J. Lo, 55. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer officially filed for divorce on August 20, listing the date of separation as April 26 and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

However, Jennifer and Ben have had a close relationship as coparents for years. The exes share three children and have maintained an amicable relationship since their 2015 split. She started dating John, 46, in 2018, and although they split in 2020, they were back together by the second half of 2021 and have been going strong since.

Ben and J. Lo’s divorce drama has taken a “toll” on Jennifer’s relationship with John, though, a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Ben’s been turning to Jen for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John,” the insider explained. “He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

The Oscar winner moved out of his and Jennifer’s mansion in May and began living in a rental home. He then bought a new place of his own in July. “When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy,” the source explained. “It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

Still, it looks like the two have been able to work through the situation, as they appeared at ease on their Friday date night. The pair is notoriously private about their relationship and not often photographed together in public, so this was a rare sighting amid a trying time.

As for Ben and J. Lo, the divorce filing was months in the making. The two spent time apart this summer and had already been separated for four months when J. Lo filed the official paperwork. Just days prior to the filing, a source exclusively told Life & Style that things were getting “nasty” in the split and that the estranged couple was “only talking through lawyers.”

News of the A-listers’ split was devastating for Bennifer fans, who were delighted when Ben and J. Lo got back together in 2021, nearly 20 years after they called off their engagement in 2004. Ben proposed to Jennifer in 2022, less than one year after they reconciled. They tied the knot in Las Vegas that July and then celebrated with a more formal reception in Georgia the following month. Interestingly, Jennifer’s divorce filing came on the two-year anniversary of the Georgia wedding.