jennifer garner john miller on a break because of ben affleck

It’s been nearly four months since Jennifer Garner and her longtime partner, John Miller, were photographed together – and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Ben Affleck is to blame for the distance in the pair’s relationship.

Jennifer, 52, and John, 46, “have been on a break,” the source reveals. And, according to the source, it’s no coincidence that their six-year romance began to suffer around the same time Jen’s ex-husband began leaning on her this spring, as his marriage to Jennifer Lopez crumbled.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll,” explains the source, “and she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”

J. Lo, 55, filed for divorce from Ben, 52, on Wednesday, August 20, and listed their date of separation as April 26. While the Marry Me star spent most of the summer on the east coast, Ben has been in Los Angeles, where he’s been spotted spending time with his ex-wife, whom he shares three children with.

It’s not the first time that the 13 Going on 30 star has been a source of support for Ben following their 2015 divorce. In 2018, just months after she started dating John, Jennifer was by Ben’s side when he checked into rehab for alcoholism. In fact, the exes have remained so close that she even had the security code to let herself into the rental home he was staying in amid his separation from J. Lo.

Ben moved out of his and J. Lo’s L.A. mansion in May and began renting a $100,000-a-month pad in Brentwood, California. The estranged couple put their shared home on the market in July and Ben purchased a new home for $30 million at the end of that month.

Getty

“Ben’s been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John,” the insider reveals. “He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

The Stanford Law grad-turned-businessman, who runs a chain of CaliBurger restaurants worldwide as the CEO of CaliGroup, has been friendly with Ben over the years. “John likes Ben and tries to be understanding, but there’s only so much a guy can take,” explains the source.

The Air star “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues with J. Lo. She’s who he’d run to. But it got even worse after he left J. Lo. When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy. It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

In fact, “some friends have been saying it’s all Ben’s fault,” the insider adds. “Jen can be very easy on Ben, but privately, even she admits he’s taken up a lot of her time – especially because they’ve had so much parenting to deal with.”

The exes share kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, and have had to help them navigate Ben’s breakup from their stepmom and J. Lo’s kids from a previous marriage, twins Max and Emme Muñiz, 16.

Adds the source: “Helping the kids get through another divorce with as little trauma as possible has been Jen’s priority.”

Ben’s past issues with alcohol — which he’s admitted played a part in his and Jen’s 2015 split and 2018 divorce — remain a concern for the Deadpool & Wolverine actress, too. “The reality is that Jen needs Ben to be healthy for the sake of their kids,” explains the source. “With his history of addiction, there’s definitely an extra pressure to make sure he doesn’t fall” — and his issues with J. Lo have tested him.

Jen’s critics think she should “just give him tough love and set strong boundaries,” adds the source, “but that isn’t possible for her. She’ll never give up on him, or else she’d feel like she was letting their kids down.”

Anyone who thinks there’s an ulterior motive at play is wrong. “It’s got nothing to do with Jen having feelings for Ben — she’s not carrying some torch for him,” insists the source. “It comes down to what’s best for her kids. Jen is the type of mom who will always put their needs above her own.”

Even if it results in her own heartbreak and dumping. “Jen’s second chance at love has been ruined,” says the source. “Instead of blaming Ben, she takes full responsibility for her life — though her friends aren’t as forgiving.”

Jen and John have reconciled before, reuniting in 2021 following a 2020 pandemic split. “Jen’s inner circle really likes John and hopes they can get back on track one day,” says the source, noting there had been rumors the twosome secretly got engaged in 2022. “Pals are still rooting for them.”