Jenn Tran Reacts to Crush Max Strus' Follow Back on Instagram

The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran could be looking at a possible new romance after her crush, NBA star Max Strus, followed her back on Instagram.

“You know, that stays between Max and I for right now,” Jenn, 26, told Access Hollywood about her dating status on Tuesday, September 17. It came after she performed her first routine as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 33, adding “Whatever happens, happens.”

Jenn decided to shoot her shot with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, while appearing on the September 12 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

“Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here. I’m ready,” she declared. “I really like basketball.”

At the time, the physician assistant trainee said she wasn’t ready to date just yet following her split from Devin Strader, citing “trust issues.”

“[Even] if Jayson Tatum, my celebrity crush, came up to me and asked me to go on a date, I don’t think I could say yes yet because it would be messy,” Jenn explained, referencing the Boston Celtics star. When informed that Jayson, 26, is reportedly dating singer-songwriter Ella Mai, Jenn decided Max would be her next NBA crush.

The New Jersey native revealed how excited she was for a new adventure during the intro to her DWTS debut with pro partner Sasha Farber.

“My time on The Bachelorette didn’t end the way I had hoped. I truthfully felt like my heart was getting ripped out of my chest,” Jenn began. “But as one door closes another one opens. Almost immediately after I got off the stage, I met Sasha at the airport, went to Good Morning America, now I am here with a little bit of vengeance.”

The first Asian-American Bachelorette lead was announced as a DWTS contestant at the last minute. It came hours after her emotional reunion with ex-fiancé Devin, 28, on After the Final Rose on September 3. Jenn revealed Devin dumped her in a 15-minute phone call two months after their Bachelorette finale was filmed.

“Being on this season of Dancing with the Stars is coming at honestly the most perfect time of my life. I just want to pour into myself, and I don’t want to give to a man. I want to be able to just be independent,” Jenn shared.

She already has a fan in judge Derek Hough. After performing the cha cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, he gushed, “Forget about The Bachelorette because you have found your perfect match right here with Sasha. You are adorable, I love it. You have so much potential.”

After judge Julianne Hough asked Jenn how she was feeling after her live dancing debut, she replied, “I’m just feeling so, so grateful to be here, and to have honestly the best partner ever. He’s been lifting me up in every corner that he can,” referring to Sasha, 40. “It’s best truly amazing to have such a best friend already.”

Jenn’s revelations came two days before Devin publicly apologized for a second time on Thursday, September 19, for sharing private texts between the former couple. Those came in a 13-minute Instagram video he posted on September 13, explaining his side of the breakup.

“I want to apologize for the video I released following the final episode. I am not proud of that lapse in judgment. I am truly grateful for my time on the show, and for getting the chance to know and love Jenn,” the Texas native wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story.

He continued, “I certainly regret hurting her in any way. She is a very special person, and I wish her nothing but good things.”